MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao at 10:02 am on Sunday, September 29.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the municipality of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Earthquakes and hazards in the Philippines)

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity IV - General Santos City

Intensity III - Tampakan, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Makilala and Magpet, Cotabato; Davao City; Magsaysay and Sta Cruz, Davao del Sur; Panabo City; Gingoog City and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; Damulog and Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro City; Balingasag, Jasaan, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; Kabacan, M'lang, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Columbio and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Phivolcs said there is no damage expected, but there are aftershocks. (READ: Terms you need to know about earthquakes) – Rappler.com