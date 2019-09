Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, September 30, due to a nationwide transport strike.

AREAS

Metro Manila

Pasay City - all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Laguna

Majayjay - all levels (public and private)



Rizal - all levels (public and private)



San Pablo City - all levels (public and private)



Santa Cruz - all levels (public and private)

Quezon

Tiaong - all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Western Visayas

Bacolod City - all levels (public and private)

Negros Occidental

Bago City - all levels (public and private)



Talisay City - all levels (public and private)

Iloilo City - all levels (public and private)

SCHOOLS

– Rappler.com