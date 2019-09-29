BATANGAS, Philippines – An alleged member of the terrorist Maute Group was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant on Friday evening, September 27, at his residence in Batangas City.

Brigadier General Edward Carranza, Calabarzon police regional director, identified the suspect as Jafar Dia Abdul Nazer, also known as Muhajir or Diya. He was arrested for illegal possession of explosives.

According to reports, the Armed Forces of the Philippines received information that Nazer was keeping explosives and hand grenades in his residence. Operatives then conducted surveillance operations to locate him.

Nazer, a native of Lanao del Sur, was allegedly hiding his identity while running a mobile phone accessories shop at the Batangas City Public Market.

Authorities said Nazer served as the Maute Group's intelligence officer operating in the Calanogas-Pagayawan-Malabang area in Lanao del Sur.

"[As Nazer was] considered armed and dangerous, my men immediately requested for a search warrant which was later granted and approved by [Judge] Dorcas Ferriols Perez, [Regional Trial Court] Branch 84, Batangas City," Carranza said.

The search, jointly conducted by police and soldiers, resulted in the confiscation of 1/2 pound of explosives and an M67 grenade.

"We shall not remain complacent.... We shall protect the citizens of this region from any act of terrorism," Carranza said.

"I also appeal to the public to remain calm and report suspicious persons and actions." – Rappler.com