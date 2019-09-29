MANILA, Philippines – Russia announced that it will offer the e-visa privilege for Filipinos to enter Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad region starting October 1, 2019.

The e-visa is free and is a single-entry visa, which will be valid for 30 days from the date it is issued. Filipinos with an e-visa are allowed to stay in the Russian Federation for up to 8 days, starting from the day of entry and within the visa's validity period.

The visa's validity and number of days allowed in the country cannot be extended, the Russian government said. The allowed period of 8 days, it added, will start at midnight of the day of entry through passport control and not the actual time of passage.

Reminder for travelers: Russia also reminded travelers that they should leave the country "only through checkpoints of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation which they entered."

Foreigners who enter Russia with e-visas are also required to have medical insurance valid in Russia for the entire period of their stay.

How to apply: Filipinos interested in applying for the e-visa must fill out an application on this website no later than 4 days before their expected arrival date.

E-visa issuance notifications will be posted here no later than 4 days after applications are submitted. Invitations, hotel confirmations, and other travel documents confirming the purpose of travel are not required for the application, according to the Russian government.

E-visas are only valid for the following travel purposes:

Ordinary business visa

Ordinary tourist visa

Ordinary humanitarian visa (purposes of journey are sports, cultural, scientific, and technological ties)

If the purpose of travel falls outside these categories, individuals are expected to apply for a traditional visa at a diplomatic mission or consular office of the Russian Federation.