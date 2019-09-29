Libreng sakay: Free rides on Monday due to nationwide transport strike
MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and a number of local government units (LGUs) will offer free rides on Monday, September 30, for commuters who will be affected by the nationwide transport strike. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 30, 2019)
LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said in a Sunday, September 29, statement that they are expecting little effect from the nationwide transport strike, but are deploying contingency plans to ensure the mobility and convenience of commuters.
Here's a list of routes in Metro Manila where commuters can expect buses to be deployed by LTFRB:
- LETRE Malabon via Samson Road to Monumento, Caloocan
- Valenzuela via McArthur Highway, Rizal Avenue Avenida to Manila
- 5th Avenue via Rizal Avenue Avenida to Manila
- Monumento via McArthur Highway to Malanday, Valenzuela
- Monumento via Samson Road to Navotas
- C3 Dagat-Dagatan via C3 Road to East Bound (going to 5th Avenue)
- 5th Avenue via C3 Road to South-North Bound
- Marikina via Marcos Highway to Angono, Rizal
- Marikina via Aurora Blvd to Cubao
- Marikina via Manghan to Pasig
- Taft via JP Rizal to Guadalupe
- Taft via Pedro Gil to Sta Ana
- Quezon Avenue via España Quezon Blvd to Quiapo
- RMB via V Mapa to Plaza Avelino
- Baclaran via Dr A Santos to Sucat
- EDSA via Taft Avenue to Manila and Quezon City
- EDSA Heritage via Osmeña Highway to FTI & Alabang
- Parañaque via Quirino, Don Galo Las Piñas, Zapote
- Technohub via Commonwealth LITEX Fairview
- PHILCOA via EDSA to Monumento
- Commonwealth via EDSA to Cubao
- Guadalupe via Kalayaan C5 to C5 Taguig
- Guadalupe via EDSA Cubao and Monumento
- Guadalupe via JP Rizal Extension to Pasig
- Guadalupe via Buendia Gil Puyat to EDSA Taft
- Santolan via EDSA to Monumento
- Santolan via EDSA to Makati
- Santolan via EDSA to EDSA Taft
- Novaliches via Gen Luis to Dela Rosa
- Dela Rosa via Mc Arthur Malinta
- HK Staging Parañaque via Quirino Don Galo Las Pinas, Zapote
- Robinson’s Fairview via Quirino to Balintawak
LGUs have also put out their own advisories regarding free rides for commuters. Here's a list of LGUs deploying means of free transport for citizens:
Metro Manila
- Pasig City – 6 routes will run from 5 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 8 pm
- Caloocan City – city government buses and vehicles are to assist affected commuters
- Valenzuela City – 40 Libreng Sakay vehicles will be available in the city's main thoroughfares
Visayas
- Cebu City – Kaohsiung buses and other private and government vehicles will be deployed
- Iloilo – 24 light vehicles and 7 trucks will be stationed in Ungka, Tagbak, and Mohon terminals in the morning to pick up provincial passengers
– Rappler.com