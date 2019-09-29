MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and a number of local government units (LGUs) will offer free rides on Monday, September 30, for commuters who will be affected by the nationwide transport strike. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 30, 2019)

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said in a Sunday, September 29, statement that they are expecting little effect from the nationwide transport strike, but are deploying contingency plans to ensure the mobility and convenience of commuters.

Here's a list of routes in Metro Manila where commuters can expect buses to be deployed by LTFRB:

LETRE Malabon via Samson Road to Monumento, Caloocan

Valenzuela via McArthur Highway, Rizal Avenue Avenida to Manila

5th Avenue via Rizal Avenue Avenida to Manila

Monumento via McArthur Highway to Malanday, Valenzuela

Monumento via Samson Road to Navotas

C3 Dagat-Dagatan via C3 Road to East Bound (going to 5th Avenue)

5th Avenue via C3 Road to South-North Bound

Marikina via Marcos Highway to Angono, Rizal

Marikina via Aurora Blvd to Cubao

Marikina via Manghan to Pasig

Taft via JP Rizal to Guadalupe

Taft via Pedro Gil to Sta Ana

Quezon Avenue via España Quezon Blvd to Quiapo

RMB via V Mapa to Plaza Avelino

Baclaran via Dr A Santos to Sucat

EDSA via Taft Avenue to Manila and Quezon City

EDSA Heritage via Osmeña Highway to FTI & Alabang

Parañaque via Quirino, Don Galo Las Piñas, Zapote

Technohub via Commonwealth LITEX Fairview

PHILCOA via EDSA to Monumento

Commonwealth via EDSA to Cubao

Guadalupe via Kalayaan C5 to C5 Taguig

Guadalupe via EDSA Cubao and Monumento

Guadalupe via JP Rizal Extension to Pasig

Guadalupe via Buendia Gil Puyat to EDSA Taft

Santolan via EDSA to Monumento

Santolan via EDSA to Makati

Santolan via EDSA to EDSA Taft

Novaliches via Gen Luis to Dela Rosa

Dela Rosa via Mc Arthur Malinta

HK Staging Parañaque via Quirino Don Galo Las Pinas, Zapote

Robinson’s Fairview via Quirino to Balintawak

LGUs have also put out their own advisories regarding free rides for commuters. Here's a list of LGUs deploying means of free transport for citizens:

Metro Manila

Pasig City – 6 routes will run from 5 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 8 pm

Caloocan City – city government buses and vehicles are to assist affected commuters

Valenzuela City – 40 Libreng Sakay vehicles will be available in the city's main thoroughfares

Visayas

Cebu City – Kaohsiung buses and other private and government vehicles will be deployed

Iloilo – 24 light vehicles and 7 trucks will be stationed in Ungka, Tagbak, and Mohon terminals in the morning to pick up provincial passengers

– Rappler.com