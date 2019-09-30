MANILA, Philippines – An alleged cohort of so-called Manila "drug queen" Guia Gomez Castro has been arrested by the Manila Police District (MPD), police confirmed to Rappler on Monday, September 30.

Cops arrested a certain Marlon dela Cruz on Saturday evening, September 28, in a buy-bust operation, which yielded 8 sachets of methamphetamine (shabu) worth P30,000, in Barangay 484 in Sampaloc, Manila.

In a text message to Rappler, MPD Station 4-Sampaloc police chief Lieutenant Colonel Robert Domingo said Dela Cruz was allegedly a "pusher" and "lookout" in Castro's supposed drug operations. According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Castro was known to recycle illegal drugs with law enforcers.

Dela Cruz is set to be presented by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to the media later on Monday.

While Dela Cruz has been arrested, Castro has fled the country. She was elected as barangay chairperson in 2018, but went on an indefinite leave that the barangay she led was forced to have their number 1 councilor replace her.

Police have obtained 3 arrest warrants against her, and the Department of Justice has issued an immigration lookout order in case she returns. – Rappler.com