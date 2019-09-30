CEBU CITY, Philippines – A staffing agency will take over 2,992 job orders employed by the Cebu provincial government starting Tuesday, October 1.

The provincial government’s contract with Manila-based staffing agency LBP Services was approved unanimously by the provincial board on Monday, September 23.

The capitol's bids and awards committee on September 10 awarded LBP the P176.66-million contract to staff 443 medical personnel at the province’s district and community hospitals, and a separate P82.97-million contract to staff 359 clerical employees.



According to the staffing agency's website, it is based in Makati City, Metro Manila, and provides administrative support, general services, and hotel and restaurant staff, among others.

Cebu province manages over 16 district and provincial hospitals.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia – who is serving the first term of her return to the capitol – said in July that “rightsizing” the staff of the district hospitals was among her top priorities.

Garcia previously served 3 terms as governor from 2004 to 2013 before she was elected to the House of Representatives in 2013, where she also served 3 consecutive terms.

“The monthly total we spend for salaries is P27,058,000 for the 4 departments alone. If we downgrade these to divisions, we will only be spending P11,543,000 for salaries for a monthly savings of P15,515,000. In one year, that is P186 million,” Garcia was quoted in a Cebu Daily News report on July 8.

When Garcia took over as governor in June, job orders were only renewed until August 31 and extended for another month until the province finalized its contracts with LBP. – Rappler.com