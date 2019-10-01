ANGELES CITY, Philippines -- The new mayor here dared on Monday, September 30, all doctors and nurses employed by the city government to resign if they did not follow the eight-hour per day work hours.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr made the challenge after confirming that some doctors and nurses stationed at Rural Health Units in several barangays in this city were no longer available after 3 pm.

"This will be my first and last warning, city health employees. Ayusin 'nyo ang trabaho at ayusin 'nyo ang serbisyo. (Improve your work and improve your service.) I am appealing to you, if you will stay that way, please resign," the mayor said in a statement sent to the media.

Lazatin said he was able to confirm the bad work habits of some city health employees through a monitoring team he tasked to observe RHUs in all villages of this city.

"Sa ipinagawa kong pagmo-monitor ng mga Rural Health Units natin, nalaman po namin na totoo talaga ang balita — ang karamihan sa mga RHU employees ay wala na sa center ng 3 pm," he said.

(In a monitoring we did of the Rural Health Units, we found out that it was true that most of the RHU employees left the center at 3 pm.)

"Ang karamihan ng mga doktor at mga nurse natin wala rin po ng ganong oras. Ang pasok po nating mga empleyado ay 8 am to 5 pm," he added.

(Most of the doctors and nurses have also left at that time. Our working hours as government employees is from 8 am to 5 pm.)

The mayor said he had tasked the city human resource management office to require RHU employees to record the time when they arrive and leave their workplaces.

"Karamihan ng RHU walang logbook, kung wala pong logbooks, paano nila idinedeclare ang kanilang DTR (daily time record)? Noon tanungin po sila ng nagmomonitor, ang sabi ng mga tao sa RHU, talaga daw hindi sila naglo-logbook maski noon. So, paano po mga DTR ninyo? Hula hula po ba?," he asked.

(Most of the RHU have no logbooks. If they do not have logbooks, how do they declare their daily time records? When the monitors asked them how did they did they conplete their DTR, the RHU personnel said they never had logbooks. So, how do they fill-out their DTRs? Do they just guess?)

Lazatin said a public employee cheating time and their DTR can be charged with dishonesty and grave misconduct and be dismissed from service.

A memorandum circular issued by Malacanang in August 2016, directed all government officials and employees to strictly observe and comply with the required work hours.

Quoting relevant laws and executive orders, the memorandum circular signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said all government officers and employees, except those covered by special laws, must render 8 hours of work per day for 5 days a week or a total of 40 hours weekly.

Malacanang also stressed that "they are prohibited from taking extended lunch breaks, and spending outside the office doing unauthorized and non-work, related activities during office hours." – Rappler.com