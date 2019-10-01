MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde allegedly intervened in the dismissal of Pampanga "ninja cops" who were ordered to be dismissed, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Director General Aaron Aquino said before a joint Senate investigation on Tuesday, October 1.

According to Aquino, back in late 2016 when they were regional directors – Aquino for Central Luzon and Albayalde for Metro Manila – Albayalde made a phone call to Aquino about the case of alleged "ninja cops" set to be dismissed over a questionable 2013 anti-drug operation.

"Sinabi niya sa akin, Sir, for the meantime, baka puwedeng ipa-review muna 'yan, kasi gusto kong malaman kung ano talaga ang mangyayari sa result ng investigation na iyan," Aquino said.

(He told me, Sir, for the meantime, maybe you can have that reviewed, because I want to know what will happen to the result of that investigation.)

Aquino said he asked why Albayalde, a former Pampanga provincial chief, asked.

"Kasi sir mga tao ko yan (Because sir that is my people)," Aquino recalled Albayalde telling him

Aquino talked about Albayalde's phone call when asked whether he had ever got a call from anyone in relation to the cops' case.

Baguio City Mayor Bejnamin Magalong, who sat beside him, urged Aquino to tell the senators the truth. "Sabihin mo kung anong sinabi mo sa akin. Sinong kumausap sa 'yo (Tell than what you told me. Who talked to you)?"

Magalong was PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at the time of the incident.

During the Senate hearing, Albayalde said he did not "influence" the investigation and merely asked for a status of the case because of questions of the cops' families.

"Yes, I asked for the status. Only the status. I could not possibly influence an RD or an upperclass. I’m just an acting NCRPO then. Because people are just asking me the fate of these policemen," Albayalde explained.

"It’s normal but never in one time did I ask for any favor. I was asking for the status," That’s why General Aaron here asked for the review of the case which is normal in the process of the Philippine National Police," he added.

Later in 2017, the order for dismissal of the Pampanga cops was downgraded to mere demotion of one rank. – With reports from Aika Rey/Rappler.com