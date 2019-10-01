MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) will hold public interviews on Tuesday, October 2, for the 4 chief justice aspirants.

Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta, the most senior applicant, and Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr, the most junior applicant, go first beginning 9 am.

Associate Justices Estela Perlas-Bernabe and Andres Reyes Jr are scheduled for the afternoon session which will start at 2 pm.

Peralta and Bernabe were automatically nominated as senior justices. The Reyeses applied.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin will retire on October 18. – Rappler.com

