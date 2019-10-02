MANILA, Philippines – A couple and their teenage courier were arrested by Mandaluyong City police with some P5.4 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation Tuesday, October 1.

Executive Master Sergeant Rodel Tuano, chief of Mandaluyong Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), identified the suspects as: Joel Sumlay, his live-in partner Suraida Samad, and a 17-year-old boy who was believed to be their courier. All 3 were residents of Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

Tuano said his team arrested the 3 during a drug sting along Block 40, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong, Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Police said a drug courier, who was arrested by the Station Special Operations Unit (SSOU) earlier, provided information about the couple. That courier told the law enforcers that he worked for Sumlay and Samad.

That drug courier volunteered to contact the couple and set up the buy-bust operation.

“Nang mahuli namin ‘yung teenager napilitan na siyang ituro yung mag-asawang supplier na nag-aabang sa kanya sa 'di kalayuan sa lugar. Kaya naman agad naming silang pinuntahan para arestuhin,” said Tuano.

(When we arrested the teenager, the boy was forced to point to the couple as his suppliers and were waiting for him nearby. We immediately went to their meet-up place and arrested the couple.)

Police recovered from the suspects 800 grams of shabu which has an estimated street value of P5.4 million. – Rappler.com