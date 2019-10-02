MANILA, Philippines – Three years after riding a Grab taxi that was involved in a collision – claiming the life of her best friend and severely injuring her – Karen Graneta said she has not received a single peso of financial assistance from the ride-hailing company.

Graneta narrated the events of that ill-fated day during the Senate committee for public services hearing on Wednesday, October 2, regarding the Philippine Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, Survivors, and Families.

She said the accident occurred on September 27, 2016 at Nagtahan (now Mabini) bridge when 3 trucks collided with the Grab taxi that she and her best friend were riding in. They were trapped inside the car for almost an hour, leading to the death of her best friend.

Meanwhile, Graneta was hospitalized for 6 months, undergoing 4 operations for the first 5 months.

Graneta said she had already spent more than P3 million for her medical expenses.

All throughout her ordeal she never received any financial assistance from Grab.

"Talagang nagpapakahirap po kaming maghanap kasi syempre hindi naman po kami ganun kayaman para magkaroon ng ganyan kalaking amount (We're really struggling because we don't have that kind of money)," she said.

'We were told assistance was extended'

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III was surprised by this revelation, saying they were told that assistance was extended after the crash. "I'll have to take it up with Grab as to what happened with this incident," he said.

Delgra said they followed protocol after the accident and told Grab to assist the victim immediately regardless of who was at fault.

He added that they issued a show-cause order to Grab because even if the taxi driver was not at fault, it was still a public utility vehicle that has obligations to its passengers. As per LTFRB regulations, a passenger is entitled to an insurance coverage of P100,000 for injuries.

Senator Grace Poe said she would also follow up with Grab regarding the incident. The committee on public services, which Poe heads, is lobbying for the creation of a National Transportation Safety Board that would probe crash incidents.

As of this posting, Grab has not responded to Rappler request for comments in this issue. – Rappler.com