MANILA, Philippines – The United States has cancelled the visa it issued to Guia Gomez Castro, the woman whom the Manila Police have alleged to be a drug queen.

"Upon the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the US visa granted to alleged drug queen Guia Castro has been cancelled," Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete told reporters on Wednesday, October 2.

Perete added: "The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is now working with US immigration authorities to effect her deportation to the Philippines."

Manila Police named Castro as an alleged drug queen in the heat of a Senate probe into so-called 'ninja' or rogue cops. It was revealed though by the cops that she had already fled to the US.

The BI said Castro left for Bangkok via a Cebu Pacific flight on September 21. The BI said there were no derogatory records against Castro.

However, there were at least 3 warrants of arrest against Castro, dating back to 2002.

Asked whether DOJ prosecutors have made efforts in the past to secure a Hold Deaprture Order (HDO) against Castro, Perete said: "The pending case against her appears to be with the Municipal Trial Courts (MTCs). MTCs do not issue HDOs."

The DOJ belatedly issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Castro, which Perete said was a requirement to request the Interpol to also activate its monitoring for Castro.

Castro's alleged cohort, Marlon Dela Cruz, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sampaloc, Manila, on September 30. – Rappler.com