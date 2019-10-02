MANILA, Philippines – It's almost a hundred days since mayors across the country took their oath of office with the promise of renewing the country.

We focus on Manila, where Mayor Isko Moreno has been described as a "model mayor" by the Departmnent of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

After growing up picking scraps in the streets of Tondo, Moreno has led city hall, calling for a cleaned-up and revived Manila. What was once dubbed the "Paris of the East" has since deteriorated under previous administrations.

His ambitions are grand. He doesn't just want the sleeping city to awaken, but to thrive, complete with a green city, a new shopping strip, and even a new city hall.

Is he on track to deliver his platforms?

Rappler's Rambo Talabong sits down with Mayor Moreno on Wednesday, October 2, to ask him how his first 100 days have been, and what Manileños could expect in the future.

Watch the interview live on Rappler tonight. – Rappler.com