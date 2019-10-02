Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 10 am on Thursday, October 3.

MANILA, Philippines – The Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties (CLCL), a network of lawyers that fought the policies of then-president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, recently reconvened to plan actions against threats to rule of law under President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Not since the dark years of Martial Law have our civil liberties and fundamental rights been threatened and blatantly violated with such brazen impunity," CLCL said in a statement of unity and commitment.

On Thursday, October 3, Rappler sits down with one of CLCL's convenors, National Union of Peoples' Lawyers president Edre Olalia.

Why did it take 3 years of the Duterte presidency for CLCL to reconvene?

Is it time for lawyers to take to the streets just like what the world saw in Hong Kong?

How can lawyers stop the collapse of the rule of law under a powerful president?

Tune in Thursday, 10am!