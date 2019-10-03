BATANGAS, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed that a 53-year-old woman died of meningococcemia in a hospital in Tanauan City here in late September.

DOH Calabarzon Director Eduardo Janairo said on Wednesday, October 2, that the cause of death was confirmed based on the test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The patient reportedly had bruises on her body and experienced symptoms of the disease such as headache and high grade fever, prompting authorities to get blood samples for testing.

The DOH is also awaiting confirmation on 3 other suspected cases of meningococcemia resulting to deaths monitored in the province last month.

This includes the death of a one-year old girl who was rushed to the emergency room of the Apacible Memorial District Hospital in Nasugbu, a two-year old boy from the same town, and a 46-year-old woman from San Jose.

Janairo said there was no outbreak in the province because the cases – 3 of them still to be verified – are not concentrated in one place. He urged the public to remain calm but vigilant.

''Unang-una, huwag magpapanic. Napakaimportante pa-check up kaagad, humingi ka ng prophylaxis sa isang epidemiologist o mga doctor at may mga gamot naman sa kahit bata na para ibigay na prophylaxis 'yung proteksyon, para hindi siya magkaroon ng meningo,” the official said.

Based on the latest available data from the DOH, a total of 130 Meningococcal cases were reported nationwide from January 1 to June 29, 2019. Most of the cases reported (18%) were from NCR, followed by Region IV-A or CALABARZON with 16%. There were a total of 68 reported deaths among the reported Meningococcal diseases cases.

For the year 2018, CALABARZON had 17 reported cases and 9 deaths. This increased by 24% as of June 2019 with 21 cases and 11 deaths. – Rappler.com