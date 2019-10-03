MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino has been receiving death threats after he accused Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde of intervening in the dismissal of Pampanga "ninja cops."

An emotional Aquino bared this in a prepared statement he read before a Senate joint panel hearing on Thursday, October 3. Aquino said he received a worrying call from a friend in the security community.

"Some personalities are plotting against my family," Aquino said.

He quoted his friend as saying, "Sir, pinaghahandaan nila ang pamilya mo (Sir, they are preparing something against your family."

Aquino said this made him "break down into pieces," as he worried about his wife and children – the youngest was just 12.

"My security escorts have also been recalled.... I feel helpless and defeated," Aquino said.

The PNP had recalled Aquino's police security escorts after he confirmed in a Senate budget hearing that the police force still had in its ranks so-called "ninja cops" – police who recycled seized illegal drugs. (READ: After 'ninja cops' revelation, PNP recalls PDEA chief's escorts)

During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, October 2, Aquino told the Senate panel that Albayalde asked about the status of the case of 13 Pampanga cops who had been ordered dismissed from the service.

On Thursday, Aquino said that Albayalde also asked him "not to implement" the order and said he relayed all this to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting where Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a former head of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and Senator Bong Go were present. – Rappler.com