MANILA, Philippines – GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe L. Gozon and Inquirer.net president Paolo Prieto face a P23-million tax case over the now defunct INQ7.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed on Thursday, October 3, a complaint against INQ7 for violation of Section 255 of the Tax Code or failure to file return, supply correct and accurate information, pay tax withhold and remit tax and refund excess taxes withheld on compensation.

Filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ), the BIR said INQ7 Interactive Inc, its chairman of the board Gozon, and its president Prieto are liable for P23 million.

"Together with its responsible corporate officer, INQ7 is being sued for a total tax liability for taxable year 2006 amounting to P23,479,467 inclusive of increments," the BIR said.

INQ7 was a joint venture of GMA 7 and Inquirer, which previously published articles until it dissolved and both media organizations put up their own news websites.

The Prietos were previously engaged in a battle over its property Mile Long.



INQ7 was among the 11 corporations that BIR filed a similar complaint against.

The other 10 are:

Ski Construction Group Prestige Cars Makati Lucky Charm Pub & Restaurant Corp Underground Logic Inc JP Med Asian Pacific Inc Information Products Corp Tridem Asia Publishing Inc Integrated Dynamic Service Inc Calcarries International Inc Eurobrokers International Inc

– Rappler.com