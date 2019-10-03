MANILA, Philippines – The body of a Filipino fisherman who went missing after a bridge collapsed in Taiwan has been found.

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed on Thursday, October 3, that the remains of Filipino fisherman Romulo Escalicas Jr were found at 11:28 am. This brings to 3 the total number of Filipinos killed in the incident.

DOLE earlier reported the death of two other Filipino fishermen , while another 5 fishermen sustained minor injuries from the collapse which saw a 460-foot long single-arch bridge crash onto fishing boats underneath it in Nanfangao, on Taiwan's east coast.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said the 5 injured Filipino fishermen had been treated for their injuries. They were given financial assistance from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and non-government organizations while hospital expenses were shouldered by their employers.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office Labor Attaché and Director of Labor Affairs Cesar Chavez Jr gave assurances the agency will assist in the repatriation of the remains of the 2 Filipino fishermen. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III had also said "all possible assistance" will be given to the families of those killed and that scholarship benefits will be given to the victims' children.

Taiwanese authorities are currently investigating the deadly collapse, which killed 6 and hurt 12 others. Built in 1998, the bridge was still within its expected 50-year lifespan.

Taiwan has a huge fishing industry that often employs low-paid migrant workers from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. – Rappler.com