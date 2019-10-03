MANILA, Philippines – Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal clarified that physical inspection of bags will only be conducted if there is a "specific need" to do so.

"Why will we open bags? We have x-rays. Unless there is a specific need, then we will physically check the bag," Monreal told Rappler in a text message.

MIAA is currently in talks with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to improve security measures at NAIA, after an American woman was caught with a 6-day-old infant inside her oversized belt bag.

The "specific need" to inspect bags will be determined with the DOTr's Office for Transportation Security.

"Should there be suspected image/s, they (security) will inspect in front of the pax," Monreal said.

In December 2018, Malacañang had already given assurances that the Philippine government is prioritizing the implementation of strict security measures at NAIA terminals. This was after the United States Department of Homeland Security issued an advisory about inadequate security at the Philippines' main gateway. – Rappler.com