MANILA, Philippines – Senators cited in contempt Major Rodney Baloyo, one of the alleged "ninja cops," for lying about the details of a November 2013 anti-drug raid in Pampanga.

At the Senate hearing on drug recycling on Thursday, October 3, Baloyo drew the ire of the senators when the specifics of the November 29, 2013 anomalous buy-bust operation was being discussed at the floor.

Baloyo recounted the particulars of the anti-narcotics operation, saying that he ordered Police Officer 2 Anthony Lacsamana to conduct surveillance on the area to be raided.

Lacsamana, hoever, contradicted Baloyo's claim.

Visibly irked, Senator Richard Gordon told Baloyo: "If you keep lying, [then there's] no need [for us] to be here. Matatapos na tayo dito. Papa-contempt ka namin. (We will be done soon. We will cite you in contempt.)"

Senator Panfilo Lacson then moved to cite Baloyo in contempt. Gordon approved the motion and said that Baloyo would be brought to the Pasay City Jail to "avoid spending" the upper chamber's budget on him.

Lacson quoted Baloyo's statement on the October 1 hearing: "'But what we did sir, we marked the mark money, sir, with the initial of the operatives.'"

Lacson then said: "Tapos ngayon sasabihin mo isa lang. Alam mo nagsisinungaling ka. 'Pag inulit 'yung tanong, iba na sagot mo."

(Now, you're saying that only one [signed the mark money]. You're lying. When the questions are being asked again, you answer differently.)

The issue of the "ninja cops" was the subject of the October 1 hearing. Thirteen cops – who were previously under the PNP chief Oscar Albayalde when he was Pampanga provincial police chief – were involved in an anomalous drug operations. That illegal operation led to an order to dismiss the cops, but it was never implemented. (READ: 'Spectacle of a grand cover-up': Senate hearing bares how 'ninja cops' remain in service) – Rappler.com