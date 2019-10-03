BAGUIO, Philippines – The family of the late Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio deferred the filing of complaints against those responsible for his death as they are still determining the complete list of suspects.

Dexter Dormitorio, the eldest of the 3 siblings, said that they have to finalize the paperworks before filing their complaints.

“We want to make it as tight as possible,” he told the media on Thursday, October 3.

Dormitorio said that their family didn’t expect the tragedy that befell their youngest brother at the Philippine Military Academy.

“Not in a million chance,” he said. "We thought he was secure there."

Jose Adrian Bonifacio, the counsel for the Dormitorios, admitted that the case is complicated. He said their filing of cases against those involved is more than seeking justice for Darwin.



“We do want to seek justice for my brother. But we also want to preserve the reputation of the institution. We want to repair the reputation [after] this incident, especially that my father (Retired Colonel Wilfredo Dormitorio) loves his alma mater and taught its values to his children,” he said.



“This is for the kids who want to join the academy and other institutions in the future,” Dexter said.

“We want to file the proper charges so these will not be thrown out by the prosecutors,” he said.

“We have to piece together all the angles,” the Baguio-based lawyer added.

He hinted that they might start filing on Monday, October 7.

Dexter arrived Thursday morning in Baguio nd was prepared to file their complaints today, but he and Bonifacio had a closed-door conference with Baguio City Police Officr chief Colonel Allan Ray Co and decided to study the case further.

Bonifacio said that their case would depend largely on the sworn statements of the witnesses and was appreciative of what the PNP and PMA accomplished. – Rappler.com