MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Following a carriageway fire which stopped the Light Rail Transit line 2 (LRT2) from operating on Thursday, October 3, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said the LRT2 be out of commission on Friday, October 4, following "several technical and safety concerns" preventing the resumption of operations.

In a tweet, LRTA spokesperson Hernando Cabrera said the latest report from LRTA engineering and safety units concluded that the LRT2 will be unable to resume partial or full line operations on Friday.

Based on latest report from LRTA engineering & safety units, LRT2 will no longer be able to resume full or partial line operations today & tomorrow, 04 Oct 2019. Several technical & safety concerns prevent resumption of any passenger operations. We will regularly post updates. — Hernando T. Cabrera (@attycabs) October 3, 2019

In a text message at 9:20 pm, Cabrera told Rappler the technical concerns included the integrity of the signaling and telecommunications systems. The signaling system monitors and controls the train speed and the safe distance of trains from one another.

Apart from this, trains between the Recto and Anonas stations are unable to cross the affected area going to the Depot area. They will not be able to undergo the daily train preparation and maintenance procedures conducted before operations.

Why did LRT operations stop? At 11:33 am on Thursday, October 3, LRT2 full line operations were stopped after Rectifier 5 and 6 between the stations of Anonas and Katipunan tripped and caused a fire along the carriageway between the two stations. The fire was contained at around 12:30pm.

Right after the incident, Cabrera said the resumption of partial operations was evaluated but was subject to the availability of power supply, as the transformer in the Katipunan area was damaged.

Para po sa mga nagtatanong, ganito po hitsura ng mga LRT2 power rectifiers. Ito po ay yung nasa Santolan Depot na isa rin sa na-damage. pic.twitter.com/ERasPkQcmA — Hernando T. Cabrera (@attycabs) October 3, 2019

At 4:39 pm, the authority confirmed that operations would not resume on Friday.

The LRTA released a statement around 6 hours after the incident, saying an investigation on the cause of the fire was ordered.

“Our primary concern now is to determine the extent of the damage so as to ascertain the integrity, stability, and safety of LRTA structures and facilities,” LRTA Administrator Gen. Reynaldo Berroya said in the statement.

READ: This is LRTA's statement following the incident this morning pic.twitter.com/i2zE1dxzqL — LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) October 3, 2019

There were no injuries reported. The LRT2 has serves an average of 200,000 passengers daily. – Rappler.com