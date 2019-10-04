MANILA, Philippines – Motorists should expect heavy traffic in the Diliman and Katipunan areas in Quezon City this weekend, October 5 and 6, as two universities conduct their entrance examinations at the same time.

In an advisory on Thursday, October 3, the Ateneo de Manila University said a total of 2,400 examinees are expected to take the Ateneo Senior High Admission and Placement Exam (ASHAPE).

Morning and afternoon sessions, each having 500 to 800 test takers, are scheduled for both days.

Meanwhile, takers of the UP College Admissions Test (UPCAT) are expected to be in their designated test centers by 6:30 am for the morning session and 12 noon for the afternoon session on both days.

Residents of the neighboring Loyola Grand Villas and La Vista subdivisions who are taking the ASHAPE can access the campus through the Ateneo-Mangyan Gate and Murphy’s Walk, which the Ateneo Campus Safety and Mobility Office will open on those days. – Rappler.com