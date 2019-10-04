MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte told Russian President Vladimir Putin that bilateral relations between their countries have achieved "remarkable progress" since he decided to pursue an independent foreign policy that seeks to forge stronger ties with non-traditional allies.

Malacañang said in a statement that Duterte relayed this to Putin during a bilateral meeting in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, October 3, the second day of his official visit to that country.

"President Duterte told President Putin the remarkable progress of Philippines-Russia relations after he sought the rebalancing of traditional partnerships and the deepening of relations with non-traditional partners at the onset of his administration," Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Friday, October 4.

He said the President cited the historic port call of the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Tarlac to Vladivostok, Russia, in October 2018 – "an unprecedented goodwill visit never been done in previous governments."

"Also, the President mentioned the opening of defense attachés in both countries, which is an indication of the long-term commitment to enhance defense relations between the Philippines and Russia," Panelo added.

The Russian Navy has also made goodwill visits to the Philippines. Last year, 3 Russian warships docked in Manila as the Philippines held its annual military exercises with the United States, its oldest ally.

In the first few months of his administration, Duterte announced an "independent foreign policy" that would steer the Philippines away from its traditional allies like the US, to forge stronger ties with countries like China and Russia. Experts have questioned this policy in light of Duterte's inaction on China's continued incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

The October 3 meeting in Sochi was Duterte's 4th with Putin, who the Philippine chief had called his "idol" and "favorite leader." They first met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru in November 2016. (READ: Duterte on Putin: We've become fast friends)

During their first meeting in 2016, Putin invited Duterte to visit Russia, which the Philippine leader did the following year. But Duterte had to cut short that first trip following the eruption of the Marawi siege.

Duterte and his official delegation arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, October 1, for his second visit to the country. (READ: Duterte's Russia activities: Speeches at think tank forum, institute for Russian diplomats) – Rappler.com