MANILA, Philippines – The whistle-blowers in the Philhealth-Wellmed dialysis scam were arrested on Thursday, October 3, their lawyer Harry Roque confirmed.

"Their bail is P610,000 each," Roque told Rappler in a text message on Friday morning, October 4, saying that he would request the Office of the Ombudsman to take over the case so the whistleblowers could turn state witnesses.

The Quezon City (QC) Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) Branch 34 issued the warrants of arrest, after the QC Regional Trial Court (RTC) ordered the case transferred there saying it's the MeTC that has jurisdiction over estafa through falsification of public documents.

Liezel Aileen De Leon and Edwin Roberto, both former employees of the Wellmed Dialysis center, revealed how Wellmed was able to charge Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for dialysis claims of patient members who are already dead.

They were charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) alongside Wellmed owner Bryan Sy for estafa thru falsification of documents, but they were expected to turn into state witnesses.

Potential state witnesses must be charged first so the court can discharge them as state witnesses upon the prosecutors' request.

Technicality

However, they ran into a technicality.

"Law says only for serious crimes, that's why we're going to the Ombudsman," said Roque.

Under Section 10 of Republic Act No. 6981 or the Witness Protection Program (WPP) law, a person can qualify as state witness if his testimony will be used in a grave felony.

The RTC earlier said that their charges carried a maximum penalty of 6 years imprisonment, which, under the Revised Penal Code (RPC), does not constitute grave felony.

Roque said that if the Ombudsman takes over, the case against them could be malversation.

"(We will request) the Ombudsman to conduct preliminary investigation for malversation," said Roque.

The charges so far involve P600,000 of claims defrauded from Philhealth. Under the malversation law, this has a penalty of 12-20 years which makes it a grave felony, and which could qualify them as state witnesses.

Philhealth officials

But the whistle-blowers are not public officials, who are the main coverage of the Office of the Ombudsman.

The alleged scam, however, also involves Philhealth officials. In the past, the Ombudsman has covered private persons if they were in conspiracy with public officials such as Janet Lim Napoles in the pork barrel scam.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has only recently filed graft complaints against 21 Philhealth officials, but this has yet to be resolved by the DOJ.

NBI investigation showed that accreditation processes were skirted, and early red flags were ignored by the Philhealth officials when they continued granting claims to Wellmed. – Rappler.com