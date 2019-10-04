CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Marvin Fajardo, the ringleader of an organized group from Batangas and Laguna, and two of his cohorts were killed in a police operation inside a gated subdivision here Thursday night, October 3.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 10 (CIDG-Northern Mindanao) assisted by the National Police Special Action Force, and the Cagayan de Oro City Police, killed the three when they tried to elude arrest by shooting it out.

Also killed during the gunfight inside the posh Portico II, Gran Europa subdivision in Barangay Lumbia this city were Fajardo's companions Andrew Valdez Redondo, and an alias Andrian.

Fajardo hails from Barangay Suplang, Tanauan City, Batangas. It was in that area where his group operated before going into hiding.

Cagayan de Oro Police Office (Cocpo) spokesperson Major Ivan Viñas said that the law enforcers were going to serve an arrest warrant for Fajardo and Redondo, when the suspects opened fire at them.

The warrant of arrest for direct assault was issued by Presiding Judge Michelle C. Manaig-Calumpong of 4th Judicial Region Municipal Trial Court of Tanauan City, Batangas. The warrant was dated December 1, 2013 and had a recommmended bail of P12,000 each for Fajardo and Redondo.

"The Fajardo gang is involved in robbery extortion, gun for hire, illegal drugs and they operated in the Batangas and Laguna area," Viñas said.

Viñas added that when the suspects fired at the arresting team, the police had no choice. "This prompted the SAF to retaliate at the suspects," Viñas said.

Viñas said that the suspects have a history of resisting arrest. "That is why their case is direct assault, they attack authorities," Viñas said

The raiding team brought the wounded suspects to the hospital but all 3 were declared dead by attending doctors.

Two women were also put under CIDG custody for questioning. "They are sisters Irish and Michelle Manaig," Viñas added.

Viñas said that the CIDG was investigating the sisters on their relationship with the suspects. – Rappler.com