BAGUIO, Philippines – Supporters of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong will be holding an ecumenical prayer rally this Sunday, October 6, for his safety after he bared the threats he had been receiving after his revelations against Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde and the ninja cops.

The rally will be held late afternoon at People’s Park at Baguio. Those attending are requested to bring a candle.

Security was also tight at city hall after Magalong returned to work after attending the hearing at the Senate.

“Because of the threats, the city administrator decided that, for my protection, they will implement security measures,” Magalong said. “It’s not as strict as most government offices.”

“As the mayor himself disclosed, a lot of people are now threatening his life and it may also have an effect on our institution, he being the mayor. That’s why as our response, we deemed it best to also adopt some measures to secure our place of work, our employees, and the public,” said City Administrator Bonifacio dela Peña.

He said the security agency manning city hall and its premises immediately responded by imposing security checks among those entering the building. They also limited the entry and exit points to just 3 and added canine security.

“The threat may or may not happen at all. But, at the end of the day, it is the people’s protection that we are concerned about here and that is what we are prioritizing with this move,” Dela Peña said. “We beg for the public’s understanding of these current security changes which are for the benefit of all of us.”

Magalong, who was the 3rd in command within the PNP before his retirement, had testified before senators in an executive session about police officials who were involved in recycling drugs seized during operations. One of them was the current PNP chief, Albayalde, when he was still a regional director.

The chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Aaron Aquino, has been receiving death threats as well after implicating Albayalde in the ninja cops operations.

Magalong said he had been used to phone threats even when he was still an active police officer.

“Now that I’m mayor I would get calls where they would just curse me,” Magalong said. “But this particular threat, a friend of mine received word from a former hitman that a certain group is being mobilized. There’s this person, his name is Rommel, who was being mobilized and their alleged target is the Mayor of Baguio.”

Magalong said he is used to this, but he wants to protect his family.

“We are very private and we keep a low profile. I have security, but we still need to be vigilant,” he said. “As I said before, if they are after me, they make sure that I’m dead. Or else, all hell will break loose.” – Rappler.com