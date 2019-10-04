MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Several unidentified gunmen abducted a British man and a Filipino woman in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, on Friday evening, October 4, according to local police.

At around 6:50 pm, 4 to 6 gunmen entered Hyrons' Beach resort in Barangay Alindahaw, Tukuran. Some of the gunmen arrived aboard two boats from the beach while the others arrived on foot, Tukuran police told Rappler, quoting witnesses.

The gunmen then took Allan Hyrons and his wife Wilma Hyrons, the resort owners, boarded the boats, and sped off with the victims.

Guests have since left the resort, shaken from the incident.

A search for the couple and their captors is underway, Tukuran police said. – Rappler.com