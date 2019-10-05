MANILA, Philippines – Senator Ralph Recto wants the government to add more job ranks in public schools so that around 772,000 teachers "stranded" in low-paying ranks could get salary hikes.

In a statement sent on Saturday, October 5, Recto noted that most teachers in the country have been languishing in just 3 positions:

436,275 in Teacher I with Salary Grade (SG) 11 with the monthly salary of P20,754 127,999 in Teacher II with SG 12 of P22,938 monthly salary 207,613 in Teacher III with SG 13 of P25,232 monthly salary

There's a big gap: After the Teacher III rank, the next is the Master Teacher I rank with a far higher salary grade SG 18 paying P40,637 a month.

"Clearly, there is a P15,000-monthly pay and a four-salary grade gap between a Teacher III and a Master Teacher I. One official reason often given on why only a few Teacher III holders eventually make it to the Master Teacher items is the lack of budget," Recto said.

Recto's recommendation: Recto wants to add new ranks with the following pay rates:

Teacher IV with SG 14 of P27,755 monthly salary Teacher V with SG 15 of P30,531 monthly salary Teacher VI with SG 16 of P33,584 monthly salary Teacher VII with SG 17 of P36,942 monthly salary

Why this matters: Teachers have for years been demanding a pay hike. President Rodrigo Duterte once promised to double their salaries but no legislative bill has come near his table for the raise. Recto said teachers deserve to be recognized for their work.

"Not like in the military or police where they just climb and find hope in promotion by being kind to each other—even if you're a ninja cop," Recto said in Filipino, taking a subtle swipe at the Philippine National Police, which is currently embroiled in the "ninja cop" controversy. – Rappler.com