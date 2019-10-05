MANILA, Philippines – Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested the most wanted man in Quezon City on Friday afternoon, October 4.

Criminal investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and Anti-Carnapping (ANCAR) cops arrested Jason Serbito, 35, in Barangay Commonwealth, over 4 carnapping incidents.

According to police records, Presiding Judge Gay Marie F Lubigan-Rafael of Regional Trial Court Branch 80 ordered Serbito's arrest.

His bail was set at P1.2 million.

Cops arrested Serbito in the wake of a Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation, which used to be called the one-time big-time operation. – Rappler.com