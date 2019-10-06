MANILA, Philippines - Pasay City fire marshal Superintendent Paul Pili said tenants of the Star City complex are possible suspects of arson, which is believed to be the cause of the fire that gutted 80-90% of the amusement park on Wednesday, October 2.

Pili said that the tenants brought in cotton on the night of the fire without registering in the logbook.

"[Nagpasok] sila ng mga cotton nung gabi na 'yun at may mga kasama sila, a certain Mr. Wong. May mga kasama sila doon, tapos hindi naka-logbook 'yung mga names ng mga kasama nila, [although] he is just a tenant of the Star City," Pili said.

(They brought in cotton that night and they were accompanied by other people, a certain Mr. Wong, and they didn't register in the logbook, although he is just a tenant of the Star City.)

Even though results from the arson laboratory are yet to be released, Pili said they are already considering it as a case of arson. Gasoline was found in the boats of the Pirate Adventure attraction, which Pili found suspicious because the ride was not powered by a machine.

"In our mind, in the minds of the investigators, there is already [arson]. But there should be proof, kasi may nakita naman kami doon na gasolina na makikita talaga, hindi na kailangan ng mga laboratory test (because we see gasoline traces in suspicious places, which does not require confirmation from laboratory tests)," Pili said.

Pili said the Pirate Adventure attraction was one point of origin of the fire. They are still waiting for confirmation regarding multiple origins of the fire, given that parts of the complex seemed to suffer the same fire intensity even though they were far apart.

"Tinitingnan natin dun na ito bagsak na bagsak, kaparehas nung doon eh ang layo nun. So for confirmation 'yun ng ating samples na sinubmit sa arson laboratory tsaka National Bureau of Investigation," Pili said.

(We see that this area was severely affected, similar to another spot that is far away. This is still to be confirmed after samples we submitted to the arson laboratory and the National Bureau of Investigation are examined.)

More than 20 samples were submitted for examination.

The investigators also ruled out electrical problems as a cause of the fire, because power is shut down when the complex is closed as part of its protocol.

Meanwhile, if arson is to be confirmed as the cause of the fire, the motive is still to be investigated.

Pili said the owners of the Star City complex will be summoned, along with the tenants, to look at their financial documents and their relationship.

"Pag arson, it's either ibang tao, pwedeng may-ari. Pwedeng may-ari kasi he has the control of the area, pwedeng ibang tao, kasi may tenants nga, 'Yun titingnan natin, anong magiging motive nun," he said.

(In arson, it could be either a third party or the owner that does it. The owner has the full control of the area, but tenants could also be responsible. We'll be looking into the motive.)

Documents such as their trial balance, insurance policy, and assets will be reviewed if they reveal a motive for arson.

"[We] will look into it kung sila ba ay nalulugi o hindi, so isusummon natin 'yung mga papers nila, 'yung trial balance nila ganun... Kasi dun makikita 'yung mga motibo. Kasi mahirap i-pinpoint kung sinong nagsunog eh... So part ng circumstantial evidence na mangyayari ay pinagdudugtong-dugtong 'yan na mauwi nga kung sino talaga perpetrator," Pili said.

(We will see if they are incurring losses, so we will summon their papers, their trial balance and the like. That's where we will find the motive. It will be difficult to pinpoint who committed the arson, so circumstantial evidence will be connected to find out who is the real perpetrator.) – Rappler.com