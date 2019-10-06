MANILA, Philippines – Rides and attractions that once gave happiness to old and young people alike are now charred beyond recognition.

A fire burned down up to 90% of the Star City complex, including the Manila Broadcasting Company offices and the Aliw Theater, on Wednesday, October 2.

What remains looks like a wasteland – broken glass and ashes scattered everywhere, with looming skeletons of structures that used to carry life.

Only some food stalls and attractions were left intact – spots of color in the otherwise bleak surroundings.

Among the ruins lies what's left of the Pirate Adventure attraction, where traces of gasoline were found on the boats. Authorities said this indicates arson, since the ride does not require gasoline.

However, laboratory results have yet to reveal definite proof of arson. In the meantime, investigators will be talking to Star City management and reviewing documents.

The "happy place" that was once a bright and colorful destination for 1.5 million people each year is now the subject of a grim probe. – Rappler.com