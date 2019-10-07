MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) will resume partial operations from Cubao to Recto on Tuesday, October 8.

Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) spokesperson Hernando Cabrera confirmed that all safety checks and test runs, which were used as basis for suspending operations until Monday, October 7, have now been completed.

According to Cabrera, the first train will run at 6 am, with the last train from Cubao running at 8:30 pm, and the last train from Recto running at 9 pm.

But Cabrera told Rappler that additional public utility vehicles which have been plying the affected route during the suspension would still be provided.

He also said that while power supply has been fully restored at the Cubao Station, it has yet to be restored at the Anonas Station.

The LRT2 operations were halted after a fire damaged two rectifier substations in Katipunan and Anonas last Thursday, October 3.

Operations from Santolan to Anonas are suspended for 9 months while repairs are ongoing. – Rappler.com