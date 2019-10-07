MANILA, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be the one producing cards for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), which would contain personal information of Filipino citizens and resident aliens.

The BSP on Monday, October 7, signed a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for the production of 116 million blank cards worth P3.4 billion.

All contents of the card, as well as managing and securing the PhilSys database, will be under the PSA. (READ: National ID law: Here's the law, plus a quick summary)

AC Infrastructure, Aboitiz InfraCapital, and Unisys Philippines previously formed a consortium and submitted an unsolicited proposal for PhilSys.

The PSA is currently pilot testing PhilSys with select beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Metro Manila, as well as employees of the PSA and the National Economic and Development Authority.

Mass registration is scheduled within the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2020, while complete enrollment is targeted in 2022. – Rappler.com