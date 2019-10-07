MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested an Indonesian passenger who allegedly imported P54 million worth of shabu at the airport’s Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Reports identified the Indonesian passenger as Agnes Alexandra, who arrived from Siam Reap, Cambodia, via Flight 5J 528.

The passenger's baggage went through x-ray scanning, which yielded images of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu. Field testing also confirmed it was shabu.

The joint inventory of the BOC and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) revealed more or less 8 kilograms of shabu were intercepted.

The Indonesian passenger was turned over to PDEA for inquest proceedings for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

All flights from the Golden Triangle (Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand) and neighboring countries had been placed under red alert after the BOC seized last September P35 million worth of shabu from a passenger from Vietnam. – Rappler.com