MANILA, Philippines – Police raided Monday night, October 7, a hotel in Makati City that was rented by a Chinese, who allegedly used it as a prostitution den.

Police also rescued from the 11 pm operation 35 women of different nationalities.

Major Gideon Ines Jr, Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said they arrested the male customers inside the 10-storey Maxx Hotel in Barangay Poblacion during the raid.

Ines said said that the suspected Chinese owner of the prostitution den paid the Filipino proprietor of Maxx Hotel P1.2 million a month as rental.

However, the alleged owner of the prostitution ring eluded arrest as he was not there when the police arrived.

“Karamihan sa mga customer niyan dayuhan. Mga POGO workers ang mga nandyan halos,” Ines said.

(Majority the customers were foreigners. Most worked in POGOs.)

The 35 women in the hotel were also mostly Chinese, but Ines said there were also some Vietnamese.

"Ang mga babae ay binebenta for about P20,000. Walang Pilipina," he said.

(The women's services were being offered P20,000. There was no Filipina in the group.)

“Mga nasa 20 to 25 years old ang mga babaeng binebenta nila,” Ines added.

(The women were between 20 to 25 years old.)

The police also confiscated in the raid lubes, condoms, sex toys, and some Chinese viagra. – Rappler.com