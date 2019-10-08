MANILA, Philippines – First thing in the morning on his 100th day in office, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto inspected a meat processing plant in Barangay Bagong Ilog and shut it down for lack of a sewage facility.

"Kahit malaking kompanya pa ang may-ari ng plantang ito, wala kaming pakialam (Even if a big company owns this, we don't care)," Sotto said on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 8.

Workers on-site claimed the facility belongs to the restaurant chain Razon's of Guagua.

"Dumidiretso sa drainage/kalsada ng lungsod ang maduming tubig nila, madalas may kasama pang dugo ng baboy (Their wastewater goes straight into the city's drainage or the street, often with blood from pigs)," said Sotto.

The Pasig City mayor noted that the facility has no sewage treatment plant or any anti-pollution device as the law requires.

Sotto said he would summon the officer from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office who last inspected the meat processing plant.

Sotto is set to deliver his first State of the City Address at 4 pm on Tuesday.