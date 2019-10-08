BAGUIO, Philippines – Dexter Dormitorio filed on Tuesday, October 8, criminal complaints against 7 suspects in the death of his younger brother, Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet Darwin Dormitorio, in September. (READ: Police probe shows Dormitorio’s life inside PMA was living hell)

He accused the following PMA cadets of violation of the anti-hazing law, of torture, and of murder:

Cadet Third Class Shalimar Imperial

Felix M. Lumbag Jr

John Vincent Manalo

Julius Carlo Tadena

Rey David John Volante

Cadet Second Class Christian Zacarias

Cadet First Class Axl Ret Sanopao

The 7 accused cadets are in the PMA stockade, with 3 prime suspects (Imperial, Lumbag, and Sanopao) kept in isolation.

Dexter Dormitorio also tagged Darwin's tactical officers as accomplices in the 3 cases:

Major Rex Bolo, Tactics Group senior tactical officer

Captain Jeffrey Batistana, the tactical officer of the Echo Company

Their liabilities are more of omission, said Dormitorio's legal counsel John Adrian Bonifacio.

Dormitorio also filed a dereliction of duty complaint against 3 doctors from the PMA Station Hospital:

Colonel Cesar Almar Candelaria, the commanding officer of the Philippine Military Station Hospital

Captain Flor Apple Apostol

Major Ofelia Beloy

Dormitorio, accompanied by lawyer Bonifacio and Baguio City Police Office chief Allen Ray Co, literally waited for the last minute to file their 34-page complaint, crossing the street from the BCPO to the Baguio Justice Hall to meet up with fiscal Edwin Bryan Sagsago at 5 pm.

"I would like to tell my brother, this is just Part I of the battle. We will not stop hanggang hindi napapanagot ang lahat (until every single one is made to account)," Dexter Dormitorio said. "This is what our family wanted: an airtight case." – Rappler.com