Criminal complaints filed vs 7 suspects in PMA cadet Dormitorio's hazing death
BAGUIO, Philippines – Dexter Dormitorio filed on Tuesday, October 8, criminal complaints against 7 suspects in the death of his younger brother, Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet Darwin Dormitorio, in September. (READ: Police probe shows Dormitorio’s life inside PMA was living hell)
He accused the following PMA cadets of violation of the anti-hazing law, of torture, and of murder:
- Cadet Third Class Shalimar Imperial
- Felix M. Lumbag Jr
- John Vincent Manalo
- Julius Carlo Tadena
- Rey David John Volante
- Cadet Second Class Christian Zacarias
- Cadet First Class Axl Ret Sanopao
The 7 accused cadets are in the PMA stockade, with 3 prime suspects (Imperial, Lumbag, and Sanopao) kept in isolation.
Dexter Dormitorio also tagged Darwin's tactical officers as accomplices in the 3 cases:
- Major Rex Bolo, Tactics Group senior tactical officer
- Captain Jeffrey Batistana, the tactical officer of the Echo Company
Their liabilities are more of omission, said Dormitorio's legal counsel John Adrian Bonifacio.
Dormitorio also filed a dereliction of duty complaint against 3 doctors from the PMA Station Hospital:
- Colonel Cesar Almar Candelaria, the commanding officer of the Philippine Military Station Hospital
- Captain Flor Apple Apostol
- Major Ofelia Beloy
Dormitorio, accompanied by lawyer Bonifacio and Baguio City Police Office chief Allen Ray Co, literally waited for the last minute to file their 34-page complaint, crossing the street from the BCPO to the Baguio Justice Hall to meet up with fiscal Edwin Bryan Sagsago at 5 pm.
"I would like to tell my brother, this is just Part I of the battle. We will not stop hanggang hindi napapanagot ang lahat (until every single one is made to account)," Dexter Dormitorio said. "This is what our family wanted: an airtight case." – Rappler.com