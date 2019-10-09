MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Wednesday, October 9, ordered the arrest of one the policemen involved in a questionable drug operation in Pampanga, after he again failed to appear at the blue ribbon committee hearing on "ninja" cops.

As the roll call started at the Senate hearing on alleged drug recycling among police, Senator Richard Gordon noted that Master Sergeant Ronald Bayas Santos was again not at the hearing.

"Santos is very important in this case and we order his arrest…so that he can be sent here at the Senate," said Gordon, the chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee.

Senator Panfilo Lacson moved to cite Santos in contempt. Gordon approved the motion, then ordered his arrest.

Santos is among the 13 alleged "ninja cops" involved in the anomalous buybust operation in Mexico, Pampanga, in 2013. (READ: 'Spectacle of a grand cover-up': Senate hearing bares how 'ninja cops' remain in service)

The cops conducted the operation when Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde was Pampanga police chief. – Rappler.com