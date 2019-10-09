MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday, October 9, mourned the death of the national capital’s well-known "promoter," cultural activist and performance artist Carlos Celdran.

Moreno extended the city’s condolences to the family of Celdran, who died in Madrid, Spain, where he had lived since late January. (READ: Carlos Celdran: Activist, performance artist)

“Kahapon, nawalan tayo ng isang tao na talagang pinagmamalasakitan ang Lungsod ng Maynila. On behalf of the people of the City of Manila, kami po ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Mr Carlos Celdran,” Moreno said.

“Nawalan na naman kami ng isang promoter, isang tagapagtaguyod ng kasaysayan ng mga magagandang aral na puwedeng matutunan sa ating mahal na Lungsod,” he added.

(Yesterday, we again lost a man who really cared for the City of Manila. On behalf of the City of Manila, we extend our condolences to the family of Mr Carlos Celdran. We lost a promoter, an advocate of history and the good lessons that we can learn from our beloved city.)

Celdran championed the preservation and promotion of Manila's rich history and culture. He presented and allowed a better appreciation of the city through his “Walk With Me” tours of Manila. He

“He’s doing it on his own little way, the way he knows it, in fact some people may not understand him, but one thing is for sure, whatever he’s doing, he’s doing it for the city of Manila. Paalam po, Mr Carlos Celdran. May you rest in peace,” Moreno said.

Some netizens have called on Moreno to give Celdran a fitting tribute when his remains are brought back to Manila.

Dear Mayor @IskoMoreno,



Your constituent, @carlosceldran passed today. He loved Manila so much and on his own, has done a lot for the city for many years. We hope that the city honors him when he comes home. He deserves this. Thank you.



Pls. RT. — elizabeth angsioco (@bethangsioco) October 8, 2019

Other personalities, including Vice President Leni Robredo, thanked Celdran for his contributions to raising Filipinos' awareness in relation to Phiippine culture and history.

Former senator JV Ejercito said on Twitter on Tuesday, October 8, the day Celdran's death was reported, "We may differ in the political issues and opinions but his passion to promote Philippine History and Culture is really commendable."

Celdran had lived in Madrid since late January 2019, 5 months after the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the decision of the Court of Appeals that found him guilty of “offending religious feelings.” The ruling was on appeal when he left for Spain.

Lay Catholics had filed a blasphemy case against Celdran after he disrupted a service at the Manila Cathedral on September 30, 2010. Clad as the Filipino national hero Jose Rizal, the outspoken reproductive health advocate held up a sign with the words “Damaso,” in reference to the villainous priest in Rizal’s famous novel Noli Me Tangere. (READ: Church says it's not behind Celdran case) – Rappler.com