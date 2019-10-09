MANILA, Philippines – The Manila City government on Wednesday, October 9, ordered Isetann Mall to be closed after it discovered the mall was violating city ordinances and misrepresenting its applications for permits.

According to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who served the closure order, Isetann Mall owner Tri-Union Properties Incorporated was found operating as a lessor "without the necessary business permit." (WATCH: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on his first 100 days in office)

The mayor also said, "In relation to the multiple leased out stalls and spaces, there is no valid and existing business permit as a lessor."

He added Tri Union Properties misrepresented its business area and number employees, as "Under its valid business permit, there is a declared area of 1,000 square meters with 10 employees or personnel."

Meanwhile, Trans-Orient Management Services, the operator of the mall, was managing the property and its services but had "no valid and existing business permit."

Additionally, only one of the 4 operating cinemas in Isetann had a business permit; Cineworld Cinema Incorporated's business permit is valid until the end of 2019.

While the mall may have been closed, the Manila City government said it may reopen if it can comply with its mandated requirements.

– Rappler.com