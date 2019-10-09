MANILA, Philippines – Senators on Wednesday, October 9, are dumbfounded as to why Major Rodney Baloyo IV, who was among the alleged 13 Pampanga rogue cops, was assigned to a "juicy post."

At the 9th Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, panel chairman Senator Richard Gordon repeatedly asked Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde why Baloyo was assigned as deputy chief of the Tagaytay City police in Cavite.

"Ang order po niyan ay [from] the region, and then [from] the region, ay nasa kanila na yun kung saan nila ilalagay. (The order came from the region and from the region, it's up to them were to place the cops)," Albayalde said.

According to Albayalde, the request to bring the 13 cops stemmed from a Pampanga court quest to bring the policemen in Central Luzon to comply with their court duties.

"'Yung mga cases that they are a witness of. Kasi nagkakaproblema tayo before na ililipat sa Mindanao and they can't attend court hearings. Isa pong malaking problema na walang pondo [sa eroplano], especially those thrown in the far, far areas. It's not only Baloyo. [There are] 800 of them," Albayalde said.

(There are cases that they are a witness of. We are getting problems, especially those transferred to Mindanao and they can't attend court hearings. One problem is that we don't have funds for flights, especially those thrown in far, far areas. It's only Baloyo. There are 800 of them.)

Baloyo has been serving as the acting police chief of Tagaytay for 4 months now, as the original one was relieved.

Baloyo was among 13 cops involved in an anomalous drug operation in 2013 in Mexico, Pampanga during the time of Albayalde as the provincial police chief. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino, who was then Central Luzon police chief, assigned Baloyo and 12 others to Mindanao pending the final decision on their dismissal order.

Senators pressed Albayalde on Wednesday on why Baloyo would be assigned to a "resort" city given his track record. Senator Panfilo Lacson added that Tagaytay is far from Pampanga if the intention is to assign them near the courts where they are supposed to appear.

"Ang 'di ko makuha kasi ang request ng court, ibalik sila sa Region 3. Bakit napunta sa Tagaytay? Ba't di sa regional headquarters ng Region 3 and put them on floating status?" Lacson said.

(What I can't understand is that the request of the court is to bring them back to Region 3. Why is he transferred in Tagaytay? Why not place them at the regional headquarters of Region 3 and put them on floating status?)

Albayalde maintained he didn't have a hand in transferring Baloyo: "As I've said, Mr Chairman, hindi po ako ang nag-utos na ilagay siya [sa Tagaytay] (I did not order to transfer him to Tagaytay)."

As it turned out, the Pampanga court requested only 5 cops to be brought back to Central Luzon – Baloyo was not included. The request to bring back Baloyo was from his private lawyer.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon took a swipe at Albayalde for approving Baloyo's request.

"The fiscal only asked for 5 or so, excluding Baloyo. That citation was not for the benefit of Baloyo but for the benefit of the prosecution. But the prosecutor did not ask for his presence here. The view of the prosecutor is he is not favored in this case," Drilon said.

Albayalde insisted that the PNP was merely complying with Section 91 of Republic Act Number 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act which prohibits the transfer of a law enforcement agency when proceedings are still ongoing.

In response, Drilon said: "This strengthens our suspicion that this group has been given preferential treatment. All the circumstances point to that."

Baloyo and the 12 other Pampanga cops were placed on floating status since the ninja cops controversy broke. On Thursday, Albayalde pledged to "fire" them if reinvestigation would show that they should be dismissed. (READ: 'Spectacle of a grand cover-up': Senate hearing bares how 'ninja cops' remain in service)

Thirteen cops – who were previously under Albayalde when he was Pampanga provincial police chief – were involved in an anomalous drug operation. That illegal operation led to an order to dismiss the cops, but it was never implemented and later downgraded to a demotion.

The marathon Senate hearings revealed that Albayalde intervened, with him asking Aquino "not to implement" the dismissal order. – Rappler.com

