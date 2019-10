MANILA, Philippines – The US Embassy in Manila announced that it will be closed on Monday, October 14, in line with the observance of Columbus Day, an American national holiday.

In an advisory on Thursday, October 10, the embassy said its affiliated offices will also be closed during those days.

US embassy services will resume on Tuesday, October 15.

Columbus Day commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival to the Americas on October 12, 1492. – Rappler.com