MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) announced on Thursday, October 10, it began limiting free rides for students this week due to the train line's "adjusted revenue operation schedule.”

"Due to the adjusted revenue operation schedule of the LRT2 System which starts at 6 am, student free rides will be available only from 3 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday, starting on October 8, 2019," the LRT said.

"Schedule of free rides in the morning will resume once the full operation of the LRT2 system is restored," it added.

The Light Rail Transit Authority limits LRT2 student free rides from 3:00pm to 4:30pm, due to adjusted revenue operation schedule. Free rides in the morning will resume once full operations are restored. | via @reetuquero



Read their announcement: pic.twitter.com/8GdRG2qa9P — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 10, 2019

The LRT2 operations were halted after a fire damaged two rectifier substations in Katipunan and Anonas last October 3. Partial operations from Cubao to Recto resumed last Tuesday, October 8.

The LRT2 started offering free rides to students in July during set times: 4:30 am to 6 am, and 3 pm to 4:30 pm. – Rappler.com