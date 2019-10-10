MANILA, Philippines – Four alleged gunmen who are believed to have killed Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III of Batuan, Masbate, were arrested by Manila police on Thursday, October 10.

The suspects were presented by Manila Police District (MPD) chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr, who identified them as the following:

Bradford Solis Fuerte

Juanito De luna Bustamante

Rigor Dela Cruz

Junel Gomez Reyes

The 4 were arrested after the plate number of the gray van they used to arrive at and flee from the crime scene was captured by a CCTV camera in Sampaloc, Manila. All of them were identified to have come from Camiling, Tarlac, except for Reyes, who is from Laguna.

They were accused of killing Yuson on Wednesday at around 8:45 am while he was having breakfast at an eatery along VG Cruz Street in Sampaloc.

In a press conference on Thursday, Yuson's wife Lalaine claimed that Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam was involved in her husband's killing. Their son Charmax Jan Yuson defeated Cam's son, Marco Martin Cam, in the 2019 mayoralty election in Batuan.

In a statement sent to reporters, Cam denied the Yuson family's allegations, saying that she "has nothing to do with the ambush."

Yuson is the 9th vice mayor shot dead since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016. He follows San Andres, Quezon, Vice Mayor Sergio "Popoy" Emprese, who was shot dead at his home in Lucena City in August. – with reports from Inoue Jaena, Ben Nabong/ Rappler.com