MANILA, Philippines – Central Visayas police chief Brigadier General Debold Sinas is set to be the next Metro Manila police chief, replacing Major General Guillermo Eleazar, who is set to take on the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s top 4 position.

"Tomorrow pa lalabas ang order nila (Their orders will be released tomorrow)," PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde told Rappler in a text message.

Sinas has been leading the Central Visayas Regional Police Office since June 2018. Prior to the regional commander post, he was the chief of the PNP's Crime Laboratory in Camp Crame.

Eleazar, meanwhile, is set to become chief of the Directorial Staff, which is the number 4 position of the PNP. He will replace Lieutenant General Camilo Cascolan, who is set to move up as the PNP's deputy chief for operations. Cascolan is replacing Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, who will be the next deputy chief for administration.

All these movements were triggered by the retirement of former deputy chief for administration Lieutenant General Fernando Mendez Jr.

Eleazar and Sinas belong to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Hinirang Class of 1987. Gamboa and Cascolan are from the ruling PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Eleazar's impending promotion will give him a 3-star post, putting him in the same footing as Gamboa and Cascolan – his contenders in succeeding Albayalde, who is set to retire on November 8. – Rappler.com