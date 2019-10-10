OLONGAPO, Philippines – A regional trial court here will hand down in November its sentence against the confessed hit man in the murder of Dominic Sytin, the founder of the United Auctioneers Inc.

After 3 hearings for the murder trial, the promulgation of the decision on the murder and frustrated murder charges against Edgardo Luib will be released on November 20 – 8 days before the first death anniversary of Sytin.

Luib previously pleaded guilty to the charges after admitting that he was hired by Sytin's younger brother, Dennis, to carry out the killing.

Sytin was gunned down in front of the Vista Marina Hotel inside the Subic Bay Freeport on November 28, 2019.

Witnesses said they saw a lone gunman onboard a motorcycle at the crime scene.

Luib was again presented in court during the final hearing on Wednesday, October 9, where he detailed before Judge Richard Paradesa how he got the job and how he, Dennis, and another accused, Oliver Fuentes alias Ryan Rementilla, plotted the murder.

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon said Luib's credibility will help them pursue the case against Dennis and Fuentes, who are in hiding. – Rappler.com