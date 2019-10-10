MANILA, Philippines – Policemen on Thursday afternoon, October 10, rescued 4 women at a spa in San Juan City allegedly being used as a prostitution den.

Strangely, there were only 4 women inside 24/7 Michiko Spa when the raid was conducted around 1 pm Thursday. The raid was coordinated by Colonel Jaime Santos with Mayor Francis Zamora.

No customer was apprehended during the operation.

"Pagdating namin dito, wala na 'yung mga empleyado, nagtakbuhan na. Ang natira lang 'yung apat na babaeng na-rescue natin," Zamora told reporters. (When we arrived, the employees were nowhere to be found, they already fled. The ones left were the 4 women we rescued.)

Zamora said the guy inside one of the spa's cubicles was their asset who confirmed to them there was indeed prostitution there.

According to a spot report, the police asset said that an "all-the-way" service or with sexual intercourse costs P2,500 at the said spa.

Santos said that he had no idea who the owner of the spa was despite coordinating closely with the city hall, and specifically, with Zamora.

The 4 women were turned over to the San Juan City Social Welfare and Development Office. After the raid, Zamora ordered the closure of the establishment. – Rappler.com