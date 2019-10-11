MANILA, Philippines – Leave early, he had repeatedly advised commuters complaining about Metro Manila's horrific traffic that have kept them from getting to work and appointments on time.

On Friday, October 11, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo took his own advice and commuted from Marikina City to Malacañang Palace, taking 3 jeepneys and a motor bike ride.

He left his home at 5:15 am and arrived in Malacañang at 8:46 am – 46 minutes past his target arrival time of 8 am, when government offices open.

Panelo started his morning commute by releasing selfies taken on a jeepney bound for Sta Mesa.

Later, he sent selfies from two other jeepneys. On his last jeepney ride, he was ambush interviewed by the media along the Light Rail Transit line 2 Cubao station despite his refusal to release any details of his commute.

It was already past 8 am and he was still in Cubao, Quezon City, more than 7 kilometers away from Malacañang. Instead of acknowledging that he was already late, he only said, "Okay lang 'yun (That's okay)."

Citizens called him out for making this comment, saying regular workers would have incurred salary deductions for being late for work.

After prying himself from the media, he headed to V. Mapa, going down from his third jeepney to look for a tricycle. One approached him, but its engine would not run. A motorcycle rider came along and offered to take him to Malacañang. After successfully booking a ride, he went on his final ride to work.

His entire commute took 4 transfers and 3.5 hours.

"Pareho ng dati, wala namang pinagbago eh. It’s the same, laking kalye ako eh (Nothing has changed. It's the same, I know the streets well)," Panelo said of his commute.

A college student who wakes up at 3 am to get to her school in Manila had earlier said that Panelo does not understand how commuting works if he thought that leaving early would guarantee arriving early at one's destination.

“It was a very insensitive comment. We all have different circumstances on why we commute, and for Panelo to easily say to just wake up early makes me think that he doesn't understand how difficult it is to commute,” she said. – Rappler.com